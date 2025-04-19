Fall River’s Marsh signed by Wanderers to development contract

FALL RIVER: A Fall River soccer player has been signed to a development contract by the Halifax Wanderers.

Ben Marsh, a midfielder, was an invitee to the Wanderers’ training camp after an impressive 2024 season with local club Suburban FC and Wanderers U21.

Marsh, 16, was named the Wanderers U21’s 2024 Young Player of the Year.

“We’ve been really pleased with Ben’s progress since he joined our Wanderers program over the last couple of seasons and this is a commitment in both directions,” sporting director Matt Fegan said.

“Ben has shown a maturity beyond his years and a great desire to challenge himself consistently in a professional environment which will be important traits as he pushes his game forward.”

Fegan said that as a club the Wanderers want to progress more players from our region along our pathway and Marsh’s progress is testament to the work being done through our u21 program.

“The challenge is there for Ben now to follow in the footsteps of other local players who earned first team minutes,” said Fegan.

“He will have the club’s full support in his ongoing development in a patient, deliberate manner.”

A member of Nova Scotia’s Canada Games program, Marsh was selected to the Wanderers U21 squad for the 2024 season.

In the opening match of the 2024 International Summer Series, Marsh, then 15, scored the winning goal against Ipswich Town U21 in St. John’s, Newfoundland.

“We’re excited to have a young man like Ben in our team and watch his growth as a player,” Wanderers head coach Patrice Gheisar said.

“He has a good nose for goal, can play multiple positions, and we’re glad to have a local player with his potential as a member of the first team squad.”

Marsh is the latest Nova Scotian to earn a contract with his hometown club.

He follows in the footsteps of local products including Christian Oxner, Scott Firth, Kieran Baskett and Yorgos Gavas.

Marsh grew up attending Wanderers matches and has selected the number 39 because former Wanderer Stefan Karajovanovic was his favourite player when he was younger.