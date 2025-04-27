FALL RIVER: The local baseball association wants residents be loud and proud on Sunday afternoon May 4.

LWF Baseball is a finalist for the Jays Care Foundation Field of Dreams grant, and they need your cheer squad!

Here’s how easy it is: Save the date May 4 from 1-230 pm at Georges P. Vanier Junior High and be there, loud and proud.

Tap the Eventbrite link below and grab your free spot:

Please wear your Blue Jays Gear! LWF will also have some to loan during the event!

Bring your loudest claps, biggest smiles, and team spirit to help us cross home plate.