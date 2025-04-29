Jr C Penguins capture Maritime championship with thrilling OT win

BARRINGTON PASSAGE: Hayden MacDonald scored the biggest goal of his Jr C hockey career on Sunday.

The goal propelled the East Hants Ryson Construction Penguins to their first Maritime Jr C championship with a 3-2 overtime win over the Tri-County River Cats.

The win also meant the Pens finished the championship tournament with a perfect 4-0 record.

But the win didn’t come without some obstacles.

Star goalie Gabe Rendell, a force between the pipes for the Pens, was injured early in the game.

That meant backup Mitch Cook was called upon to enter the game, and he did so with solid play powering the Pens to the overtime win.

Evan Tilley and Garrett MacLean each had a goal and an assist in regulation to power the JR C Pens to the tie, forcing overtime.

Connor MacIntyre setup MacDonald for the winning goal, and he made no mistake firing it home and sending the Pens streaming onto the ice and allowing their fans to erupt in the stands.

The Maritime Jr C championship was hosted by the South West Storm.