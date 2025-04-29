PHOTOS/VIDEO: Blois earns re-election in Kings-Hants

GREENWICH: Kody Blois has earned a strong mandate from voters in Kings-Hants with more than 35,000 votes cast in his name during the April 28 federal election.

The Laker News covered the watch party for Blois with his family and supporters at the Old Orchard Inn.

The atmosphere was full of energy in the room of approximately 300 people, including young members who helped Blois along the campaign and are the future and may, as he said to the crowd, one day replace him as MP.

MP-elect Kody Blois hugs a supporter. (Healey photo)

Blois spoke of his family, wife Kim’s tremendous support through it all, what the result means, and about geopolitical issues and threats from Donald Trump.

He thanked each and every volunteer with the other candidates who ran as well as the candidates themselves for putti9ng their names forward.

The end results showed Blois winning with 35,467 votes compared to Conservative Joel Hirtle who had 19,676 votes.

Paul Doer of the NDPO finished with 2,142 votes; Karen Beazley had 821 votes; and Alex Cragill with the People’s Party of Canada had 591 votes.

Almost 72 percent of the 81,581 registered voters in Kings-Hants cast a ballot in the election.

Blois also took some questions following his winning speech from The Laker News.

Video editing by Matt Dagley

Overall for Canada, the Liberal government will form a minority government with 169 seats (172 is needed for a majority); the Conservatives will have 144 seats; Bloc Quebecois 22; the NDP with seven and Green Party at one.

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh has announced he will step down as soon as a new leader is picked for the party.

Kody Blois gets a photo with a supporter. (Healey photo)

MP-elect Kody Blois answers a question from Pat Healey. (Healey photo)

MP-elect Kody Blois gives his winning speech. (Healey photo)