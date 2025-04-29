PHOTOS/VIDEO: Braedon Clark wins in Sackville-Bedford-Preston

LOWER SACKVILLE: There was excitement in the air at the Sackawa Canoe Club on Monday night.

Supporters and friends and family of Liberal candidate Braedon Clark gathered for a watch party of the federal election.

They were mostly there to watch as the results for Sackville-Bedford-Preston rolled in and to see if Clark would earn enough to be MP-elect for the riding. Darrell Samson had been MP but decided not to re-offer, opening the door for Clark to run under the Liberal banner.

In the end, it was Clark coming out the winner over Conservative Dave Carroll. Clark had 35,503 votes, while Carroll managed 18,649.

NDP Ian Wilson was third with 2,276 ballots cast in his name.

Freelance videographer Matt Dagley and NSCC Journalism student Paige Dillman, who is interning with The Laker News, were at Clark’s watch party.

Here is the video story as sponsored by Joanne Pullin of eXp Realty.

Video edited by Matt Dagley

Overall for Canada, the Liberal government will form a minority government with 169 seats (172 is needed for a majority); the Conservatives will have 144 seats; Bloc Quebecois 22; the NDP with seven and Green Party at one.

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh has announced he will step down as soon as a new leader is picked for the party.

Braedon Clark gives a victory speech at Sackawa Canoe Club. (Dagley Media photo)

Former MP Darrell Samson and MP-elect Braedon Clark give the thumbs up to the camera. (Dagley Media photo)