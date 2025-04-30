N.S. announces updated code of conduct prioritizing safety at schools

HALIFAX: A stronger code of conduct with clear, consistent direction will help ensure Nova Scotia schools are safe for students to learn and staff to safely do their jobs.

The government released the updated Provincial School Code of Conduct Policy on April 29.

It includes stronger definitions of unacceptable behaviours, new responsibilities for all members of the school community, a requirement to support those affected or harmed by unacceptable behaviours, and provisions for children in pre-primary and students requiring intensive behavioural supports.

“This update to the code of conduct ensures all members of school communities – administrators, teachers, families and students – understand expectations and know there are consequences for actions that disrupt learning,” said Brendan Maguire, Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development.

“We consulted extensively with school staff and other experts to arrive at a tool that gives clear, consistent direction and has the power to keep distractions and dangerous behaviours out of our schools.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

The code of conduct will make schools safer by defining acceptable and unacceptable child and student behaviours, including violent behaviours, and directing school response.



The update also has a comprehensive guide that provides detailed direction for school administrators.

The guide includes a process for aligning responses and consequences to the severity of behaviours, ensuring responses consider the age and developmental stage of students, as well as intent. Consequences can range from loss of privileges to long-term suspensions.

Over the coming months, school staff will receive training on how to apply the updated code of conduct.

The update will be fully implemented, along with supporting reporting technology and processes, this September.

ADVERTISEMENT:

“The Public School Administrators Association of Nova Scotia welcomes the release of the updated Provincial School Code of Conduct Policy as an important step in strengthening safe, inclusive and supportive school communities across the province.

“We look forward to working collaboratively with Minister Maguire and the Department of Education and Early Childhood Development to ensure that students, staff and school communities are supported through meaningful engagement, sustained professional learning and the consistent application of restorative and trauma-informed practices.

“PSAANS remains committed to fostering safe and inclusive environments where all members of the school community can learn, lead and thrive.”

— Amy Hunt, Chair, Public School Administrators Association of Nova Scotia



Additional Resources:

School safety in Nova Scotia: https://www.ednet.ns.ca/school-safety