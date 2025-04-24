ENFIELD: East Hants RCMP responded to 80 calls for service this past week.

The following are some tidbits of info from S/Sgt. Mike Balmaceda.

Speeding Vehicles

While Police are often looking for violations and driving that impacts safety, April’s Provincial Traffic

Initiative is Dangerous Driving and Speeding.

RCMP East Hants District and RCMP North East Nova Scotia Traffic Services continue to seek out Dangerous Drivers and Speeders in East Hants.

Policing Modernization

East Hants RCMP have added another tool to the police tool kit available to them.

This time it is with the use of Remote Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS) or drones as they are commonly known.

The RCMP RPAS that are utilized will be piloted by a Police Officer and deployed to many different calls for service including missing persons, lost hikers and natural disasters.

The RCMP has been using RPAS technology for over 10 years, historically with our specialized support sections, such as our Emergency Response Team and our Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (CARS).

The RCMP’s use of RPAS will be carried out in accordance with applicable laws and regulations, such as the Aeronautics Act and Canadian Aviation Regulations and all RCMP policy.

Only trained and certified pilots will employ RPAS to assist officers during calls for service.

From the Cruiser is brought to you by: