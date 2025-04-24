KINGS COUNTY: Nova Scotia is continuing to invest in municipal infrastructure projects through the Growth and Renewal for Infrastructure Development (GRID) Program.



Thirty-five projects will receive nearly $26.8 million in total, covering up to 50 per cent of eligible project costs.



“Our government is investing in municipalities so they can build more homes and create more resilient communities,” said John Lohr, Minister of Municipal Affairs.

“The Growth and Renewal for Infrastructure Development Program will help build stronger municipalities that have the water, sewer and stormwater services they need.”

The Municipality of East Hants was approved for $150,000 for Backwash storage at the Shubenacadie Water Treatment Plant.

The GRID program was announced in October 2024 as a $15-million annual program supporting municipal infrastructure projects.

An additional $11.8 million was added for 2024-25, given demand.



Since 2021, the province has invested $257.6 million in municipal infrastructure, including water, stormwater and wastewater projects, disaster mitigation projects and accessibility upgrades.



The full list of projects receiving funding for the 2024-25 application year is at: https://beta.novascotia.ca/documents/growth-and-renewal-infrastructure-development-program-grant-recipients

“The Growth and Renewal for Infrastructure Development Program continues to be a critical investment in the long-term health and sustainability of Nova Scotia’s municipalities.

“These projects are not only strengthening essential infrastructure – they’re supporting vibrant, resilient communities across the province. NSFM applauds the Province’s ongoing commitment to helping municipalities build for the future.”

— Pam Mood, Mayor, Town of Yarmouth, and President, Nova Scotia Federation of Municipalities



“The funding received from the Growth and Renewal for Infrastructure Development Program will help the Municipality of the County of Kings upgrade critical wastewater infrastructure in a growing village.

“These improvements will extend the lifespan and capacity of the wastewater treatment plant in Canning to support the continued delivery of a service that residents and businesses rely on 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”

— Dave Corkum, Mayor, Municipality of the County of Kings



Quick Facts:

– the annual program is a commitment in the service exchange agreement to help municipalities support provincial priorities

– municipalities can have one active project at a time

– preference will be given to ready-to-implement projects