Warr family gearing up to participate in Athens Marathon

FALL RIVER: A Fall River family will be running for a great cause this November in Athens.

The Warr family—Charlotte, Julian, Jessica and her boyfriend Joel—will be taking part in the Athens Marathon in support of Pancreatic Cancer.

Jessica told The Laker News they are running in memory of Joel’s dad who passed away earlier this year.

“As part of our journey, we’re fundraising for pancreatic cancer research and hoping to raise awareness about this disease,” said Jessica.

The team is reaching out to local businesses and community members who care about health, wellness, and supporting meaningful efforts like this one.

“We’re excited to be doing this and hope the community will step up to support us in fundraising for this great cause,” added Jessica.

To help the team out you can do so at:

INSTAGRAM PAGE:

https://www.instagram.com/athens_pancancer_marathon

FACEBOOK PAGE:

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61572568042135

DONATIONS PAGE:

fundraisemyway.cancer.ca/team/5926