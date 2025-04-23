WAVERLEY: The local area had plenty of hardware coming home from a Skills Canada Nova Scotia competition held in Sydney.

Jake Foster; Keegan O’Halloran; Alex Simms; Ronan Doherty; and Zack Russell picked up some medals, mostly gold, during the competition.

Four of the winners will now represent Nova Scotia at the 2025 Skills Canada national competition May 28-31 in Regina, Saskatchewan.

Jake Foster, currently employed at NAB Automotive Service and Repair Ltd. won gold in Automobile Technology event.

Keegan O’Halloran, currently employed by Wilson’s Heating and a student at NSCC Ivany Campus, won a gold medal in the Refrigeration & Air Conditioning event.

Alex Simms, a student at NSCC Ivany Campus, won a bronze medal in the Refrigeration & Air Conditioning event.

Electrical Installations was won by Zack Russell, an Apprentice from Able Electric Limited. He lives in the Lake Charles Area.

A Sackville High student also was an award winner.

Ronan Doherty, who lives in the Windsor Junction area, won a gold medal in Workplace Safety.

