ENFIELD: RCMP are investigating a gas-and-go in the Enfield, HRM area.

Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay said that on April 19 at approximately 4:43 p.m., RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment responded to a report of theft at a gas station.

“RCMP officers learned that a man driving a black Dodge Caravan fueled up and left without paying,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The man involved is described as in his 50s, of medium build.

He’s bald and was wearing a black jacket at the time of the theft.

The investigation is ongoing.

File # 25-54209