ENFIELD: RCMP are investigating a gas-and-go in the Enfield, HRM area.
Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay said that on April 19 at approximately 4:43 p.m., RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment responded to a report of theft at a gas station.
“RCMP officers learned that a man driving a black Dodge Caravan fueled up and left without paying,” he said.
The man involved is described as in his 50s, of medium build.
He’s bald and was wearing a black jacket at the time of the theft.
The investigation is ongoing.
File # 25-54209