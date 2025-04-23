Local schools registered to cast ballots in Student Vote 2025

OTTAWA, ONT.: As Canadians prepare to head to the polls, nearly one million students will be doing the same through Student Vote Canada — a national parallel election program that brings democracy to life in classrooms from coast to coast to coast.

Some schools in Sackville-Bedford-Preston and Kings-Hants are among the schools who have registered.

There are a few in Fall River/Beaver Bank and the East Hants area who have as well.

Designed to introduce students to politics and foster a habit of democratic participation, the program gives students the opportunity to explore the parties and platforms, debate the issues, and cast ballots for the actual candidates running in their local electoral districts.

Delivered by CIVIX, in collaboration with Elections Canada, Student Vote Canada provides students with a meaningful way to experience the democratic process firsthand. Participating schools receive extensive learning materials and authentic voting supplies — including ballots, boxes, and voting screens — to replicate the full experience of an election.

“Student Vote is more than a simulation — it’s a chance for students to see themselves as active citizens and future voters,” said Lindsay Mazzucco, Chief Executive Officer of CIVIX.

“Research shows that early experiences with voting can build the habits and confidence that lead to lifelong participation — and teachers across Canada continue to make that possible.”

Student Vote’s Dan Allan said the following schools are ones who have registered for the federal election mock vote (some may not do the actual vote depending on scheduling):

Sackville—Bedford—Preston

A.J. Smeltzer Junior High

Beaver Bank-Kinsac School

Beaver Bank-Monarch Drive Elementary

Bedford and Forsyth Education Centre (Bedford Campus)

Caudle Park Elementary

École Beaubassin

École secondaire du Sommet

École secondaire Mosaïque

Fairview Heights Elementary

Graham Creighton Junior High

Hammonds Plains Consolidated Elementary

Harold T. Barrett Junior High

Hillside Park Elementary

Holland Road Elementary

Leslie Thomas Junior High

Lockview High School

Madeline Symonds Middle School

Millwood Elementary

Millwood High School

Oldfield Consolidated Elementary

Rocky Lake Elementary

Rocky Lake Junior High

Sackville Heights Elementary

Sackville Heights Junior High

Sackville High School

Sandy Lake Academy

Summit Academy of Active Learning

Sunnyside Elementary (Eaglewood Dr Campus)

Sycamore Lane Elementary

Waverley Memorial

Kings—Hants

Aldershot Elementary School

Brooklyn District Elementary School

Coldbrook and District School

Evangeline Middle School

Glooscap Elementary School

Hantsport School

Horton High School

Kings County Academy

Kings-Edgehill School

L.E. Shaw Elementary School

Landmark East School

New Minas Elementary

Northeast Kings Education Centre

Port Williams Elementary School

Rawdon District Elementary School

Shubenacadie District Elementary School

Somerset District Elementary School

The Booker School

Three Mile Plains District School

Uniacke District School

West Hants Middle School

West Kings District High School

Windsor Elementary School

Windsor Forks District School

Wolfville School

Since 2003, more than 9 million ballots have been cast by students across 69 elections.

Independent evaluations consistently show that the program increases students’ knowledge of government and elections, strengthens their sense of civic responsibility, and builds confidence in their ability to participate in the voting process.

Student Vote Canada results will be released publicly, by electoral district, after official polls close on election day, offering a unique snapshot of the priorities and perspectives of Canada’s next generation.

CIVIX has partnered with Elections Canada to deliver Student Vote during every federal election since 2004.