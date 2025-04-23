Local schools registered to cast ballots in Student Vote 2025

OTTAWA, ONT.: As Canadians prepare to head to the polls, nearly one million students will be doing the same through Student Vote Canada — a national parallel election program that brings democracy to life in classrooms from coast to coast to coast.
Some schools in Sackville-Bedford-Preston and Kings-Hants are among the schools who have registered.
There are a few in Fall River/Beaver Bank and the East Hants area who have as well.
Designed to introduce students to politics and foster a habit of democratic participation, the program gives students the opportunity to explore the parties and platforms, debate the issues, and cast ballots for the actual candidates running in their local electoral districts.
Delivered by CIVIX, in collaboration with Elections Canada, Student Vote Canada provides students with a meaningful way to experience the democratic process firsthand. Participating schools receive extensive learning materials and authentic voting supplies — including ballots, boxes, and voting screens — to replicate the full experience of an election.
“Student Vote is more than a simulation — it’s a chance for students to see themselves as active citizens and future voters,” said Lindsay Mazzucco, Chief Executive Officer of CIVIX.
“Research shows that early experiences with voting can build the habits and confidence that lead to lifelong participation — and teachers across Canada continue to make that possible.”
Student Vote’s Dan Allan said the following schools are ones who have registered for the federal election mock vote (some may not do the actual vote depending on scheduling):
Sackville—Bedford—Preston
- A.J. Smeltzer Junior High
- Beaver Bank-Kinsac School
- Beaver Bank-Monarch Drive Elementary
- Bedford and Forsyth Education Centre (Bedford Campus)
- Caudle Park Elementary
- École Beaubassin
- École secondaire du Sommet
- École secondaire Mosaïque
- Fairview Heights Elementary
- Graham Creighton Junior High
- Hammonds Plains Consolidated Elementary
- Harold T. Barrett Junior High
- Hillside Park Elementary
- Holland Road Elementary
- Leslie Thomas Junior High
- Lockview High School
- Madeline Symonds Middle School
- Millwood Elementary
- Millwood High School
- Oldfield Consolidated Elementary
- Rocky Lake Elementary
- Rocky Lake Junior High
- Sackville Heights Elementary
- Sackville Heights Junior High
- Sackville High School
- Sandy Lake Academy
- Summit Academy of Active Learning
- Sunnyside Elementary (Eaglewood Dr Campus)
- Sycamore Lane Elementary
- Waverley Memorial
Kings—Hants
- Aldershot Elementary School
- Brooklyn District Elementary School
- Coldbrook and District School
- Evangeline Middle School
- Glooscap Elementary School
- Hantsport School
- Horton High School
- Kings County Academy
- Kings-Edgehill School
- L.E. Shaw Elementary School
- Landmark East School
- New Minas Elementary
- Northeast Kings Education Centre
- Port Williams Elementary School
- Rawdon District Elementary School
- Shubenacadie District Elementary School
- Somerset District Elementary School
- The Booker School
- Three Mile Plains District School
- Uniacke District School
- West Hants Middle School
- West Kings District High School
- Windsor Elementary School
- Windsor Forks District School
- Wolfville School
Since 2003, more than 9 million ballots have been cast by students across 69 elections.
Independent evaluations consistently show that the program increases students’ knowledge of government and elections, strengthens their sense of civic responsibility, and builds confidence in their ability to participate in the voting process.
Student Vote Canada results will be released publicly, by electoral district, after official polls close on election day, offering a unique snapshot of the priorities and perspectives of Canada’s next generation.
CIVIX has partnered with Elections Canada to deliver Student Vote during every federal election since 2004.