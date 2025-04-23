MILFORD: The nerves are starting for Juliet Verhaeghe and the other students at Hants East Rural High who will be hitting the stage in Mean Girls Junior next week.

Verhaeghe will play the charming and ruthless Regina George, the leader of The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies.

She was in last year’s HERH play but only had three lines.

So, playing Regina, who is much more a main character in the musical, is a big jump.

“It’s definitely a big jump for me,” Verhaeghe told The Laker News during a break from rehearsal on Tuesday afternoon. “I’m pretty nervous, but I’m really excited.”

That’s the same sentiment from castmates Haedyn Fotheringham and Arianna Paul.

Both are nervous, but excited at the same time about getting the production underway and performing for three shows before a live audience in the HERH AV room.

“It’s really exciting for me, especially since this is the second time I’ve played this role,” said Fotheringham, a Grade 10 student. “I did it over the summer and it’s just really, fun.

“The whole musical is incredibly fun. All the songs are great and upbeat, and I love everybody in the cast.

“I’m just super excited to be doing it again.”

Students practice their parts. (Healey photo)

She was asked how she’s balancing school and the time needed to practice.

“I’m pretty used to it because I am a dancer, so I do a lot of stuff,” she said. “It’s definitely a challenge, but I do enjoy it, so I just try to find time to make it all work.”

(Healey photo)

Arianna Paul as Janis. (Healey photo)

Paul, who plays Janis Sarkisian, was asked what her highlight of the musical is.

“We get to ride a bicycle around on stage,” she said. “It’s fantastic.”

With school ongoing and practices taking a big-time commitment it’s meant Paul has had to do some time management.

“I’m really just trying to take my time to get my work done, make sure I have everything done and completed before I even show up here,” she said with a smile.

Why should people come out to see Mean Girls Junior at HERH?

“Because someone gets hit by a school bus,” said Paul without hesitation. “It’s the most exciting part.”

All kidding aside, there was a lot of work by the talented students involved.

“We put a lot of hard work into it,” she said. “It’s a cool production.

“The costumes are great. The set is fantastic.

“Our backstage crew has really pulled that off and it’s amazing.”

(Healey photo)

Verhaeghe, who calls Enfield home, said this would be her only opportunity to be in a lead role in a HERH musical since she’s in Grade 12, so she wanted it to be a meaningful one.

“Obviously Regina is a very important part of the play and very meaningful character,” she said.

“I really wanted to be an important part of this musical, especially because it was kind of my only opportunity in high school before I go off to college.”

She’s hopeful the East Hants community will come out to support her and her fellow students in Mean Girls Junior. Kim Currie is director.

“We put a lot of work into it,” Verhaeghe said. “We would really like everyone to come watch.”

Prices are $15 per adult and $10 per student/senior/child.

Tickets and more information are fully available at: https://ccrce.schoolcashonline.com/Fee/Details/19220/320/False/True