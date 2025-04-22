No injuries, minimal damage after ATV-Train collision

ENFIELD: Police say no one was injured following a collision between a train and an ATV on Halls Road in Enfield.

Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay said that officers from East Hants RCMP responded at 8:35 p.m. to the report of a collision between an ATV and a train.

“Officers learned that two ATV’s were about to cross the Shubenacadie River on a rail crossing near Halls Rd. when the riders heard a train coming,” said Cpl. Tremblay to The Laker News.

He said one rider was able to safely park his ATV in the tree line while the second rider partially removed the ATV from the tracks before heading for safety.

“The approaching train collided with the fender of the ATV causing minimal damage,” Cpl. Tremblay said.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The 50-year-old man and youth, both from Enfield, were not injured.

No injuries were reported by anyone on the train.

Enfield Fire, Station 45 Fall River, and EHS responded to the scene.

The Nova Scotia RCMP is reminding off-highway vehicle (OHV) operators to make safety a priority.

For more information on OHV regulations visit https://novascotia.ca/natr/ohv/.

File # 2025-526022