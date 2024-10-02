Bottomley, Conlon lead Armada past Thunder in tight contest

BEDFORD: MJ Bottomley scored twice, and Liam Conlon chipped in with three helpers as the Basin Armada nipped the Fundy Thunder in N.S. U-16 AAA Hockey action on Sunday.

The game was played at the Greenfoot Energy Centre in Bedford/Hammonds Plains.

It was a back-and-forth game, with the Armada leading at one point 2-0 before the Thunder worked their way back to tie it.

The Armada did go ahead again 3-2, but again the Thunder evened things up.

Daniel Vandenburg speeds past his bench with the puck. (Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

It wasn’t until Bottomley’s second goal of the game at 12:09 of the third period that the home side would get the lead and hold on for good against a tough Thunder squad.

Carson MacDonald and Campbell Schlender had the other tallies for the host.

Conlon had three assists, while Michael Porter contributed two helpers.

Singles were from Cooper Makinen; Alex Damczyk, and Ben Mccormack;

Sullivan Sherry stopped 33 of 36 shots for the goaltending win.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Thunder’s Cam Isenor of Stewiacke no 15 eyes the puck. (Healey photo)

The ref has his hand up to call a penalty. (Healey photo)