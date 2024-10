FALL RIVER: The Lockview High boys Dragons volleyball team have nabbed silver at a tournament featuring teams from across the Maritimes.

The Dragons lost to Charlottetown based Colonel Grey High 27-25 and 25-21 in the final of the Cougar Classic in Truro last weekend.

The top hitters for LHS was led by Tyler DeGrass and Brandon Ivany.

Setting duties were in the capable hands of Connor Wooton.

Derek DeGrass is one of the coaches for the Dragons.