Evans solid in goal as Kings kickstart 2024 campaign with win

LOWER SACKVILLE: Logan Evans turned away 31 of 33 pucks he faced as the Kings Hockey Club picked up a season opening victory to begin the 2024 N.S. U16 AAA Hockey league season.

Evans was solid between the pipes against the Buccaneers who pressured throughout, but with the quick goalie in net they weren’t able to mount more than the two goals they got.

Leading the offence was Matt Thompson, who’s third period tally stood as the game winner in the 3-2 victory.

The game was played at the Sackville Arena before a huge crowd that cheered on the Kings mostly.

A Halifax player is chased by a King behind the net. (Healey photo)

Also helping with the offence for the Kings were Jacob Amirault, on the penalty kill, and Jordan Jackman, who each had a goal apiece.

Jackson Orchard; Jace MacLean; Jon Probert; Marco Langille ; Dariue Peh ; and Cam Urquhart each had single helpers for the visitors.

Aiden Langille on the powerplay and Will Luedey shorthanded had the Bucs goals.

The Kings peppered Abe Landry in the Halifax net with 52 shots, 49 of which he saved.

Sackville has players on its roster form East Hants and the Fall River/Lower Sackville region.

Jordan Jackman of the Kings is picked up and slammed to the ice by a Halifax player. The play was not penalized although the official was watching and saw it happen. (Healey photo)

A Halifax defender tries to wrap up the Kings Jackson Orchard as he heads into the offensive zone. (Healey photo)

Sackville will only play three games, plus the Ice Jam in January, at the Keith Milelr Arena in the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz. Last year they had more home games out of the Lantz rink.

The games being played in East Hants are (as per the team):

Oct 27 at 10:30 a.m. against the Vitos U-16’s from Saint John, N.B.

Jan. 26 at 11 a.m. when they host the Cape Breton Jets for a morning puck drop.

And Feb. 9 when the Cabot Highlanders come to Lantz for an 11 a.m. puck drop.

The Ice Jam tournament is scheduled to take place again this year, Jan. 8-12, 2025, with the U-16 division set to play in East Hants tentatively, according to the Kings.