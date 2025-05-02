MOUNT UNIACKE: RCMP in East Hants are investigating eight incidents of gas and go’s at gas stations across the municipality.

One incident they are looking into took place April 18 in Mount Uniacke. Police are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the suspect.

East Hants RCMP S/Sgt. Mike Balmaceda said that the suspect was driving a Grey Nissan Maxima with no license plate.

Any information can be reported to the East Hants RCMP at (902)883-7077.

Residents can also relay info to Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477(T.I.P.S.) or crimestoppers.ca.