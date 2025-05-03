HALIFAX: As part of Emergency Preparedness Week, the Halifax Regional Municipality is encouraging all residents to take proactive steps in preparing for emergencies.

This year’s theme is Know Your Risks.

It emphasizes the importance of understanding potential hazards and taking proactive measures to protect yourself, your family and your community.

Know your risks – those who live on a coastline, floodplain or area prone to wildfire should understand the risks in their communities.

Be prepared – have an emergency kit, sign up for hfxALERT, know your emergency contacts and where to find important information, such as insurance documents.

– have an emergency kit, sign up for hfxALERT, know your emergency contacts and where to find important information, such as insurance documents. Get involved – consider volunteering with the Joint Emergency Management team, which is activated during emergencies and provides support year-round through community emergency preparedness.

The devastating impacts of severe weather events, such as wildfires and floods, continue to highlight the importance of emergency preparedness.

The Emergency Management team is focused on the safety and security of residents, their properties and the environment by providing a timely and coordinated response to crisis events through a number of programs and initiatives.

Voluntary Vulnerable Persons Registry (VVPR)

The Voluntary Vulnerable Persons Registry helps emergency responders identify and assist residents with mobility challenges, medical conditions or disabilities during an emergency.

If you or a loved one would benefit from this service, register today at halifax.ca/VVPR.

Hazard, Risk and Vulnerability Assessment

Our staff work year-round to assess and mitigate risks in our communities. Understanding local hazards can help you prepare for emergencies in your area.

Learn more about the Hazard, Risk and Vulnerability Assessment on our website.

How residents can help their community

Residents have an important role to play when it comes to ensuring their own safety.

There are a number of ways to get involved in the community and prepare for emergencies.

Volunteer opportunities with Joint Emergency Management (JEM)

Emergency preparedness is a community effort.

The municipality’s Emergency Management volunteers support local response efforts, assist at emergency shelters and offer education opportunities. Consider joining a JEM team in your area.

Learn more through our website.

Learn and connect at the JEM Jamboree

Join local emergency agencies, emergency management staff and community response teams at the Joint Emergency Management (JEM) Jamboree.

At this event, you can learn about local risks, how to prepare your home and family for emergencies and how you can volunteer.

Date: Saturday, May 10

Time: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: Superstore parking lot | Porters Lake | 5240 Nova Scotia Trunk 7, Porters Lake, N.S. B3E 1J7

Make an emergency plan

Every household should have an emergency plan that includes evacuation routes, emergency contacts, meeting places and a plan for pets and those with special health needs.

All residents should be prepared to be self-sufficient in their home for 72 hours in case of an emergency.

Learn more about what should be included in your emergency plan on our website.

Stay informed

hfxALERT is the municipality’s mass notification system for critical and non-urgent emergencies.

Residents are encouraged to sign up for alerts to get real-time information from the municipality about severe weather, evacuations, and emergencies.

Learn more at halifax.ca/hfxALERT.

For more information on emergency preparedness, visit: halifax.ca/emo.