MLA MacDonald: Strengthening the foundations of Hants East

LANTZ: Hants East is set to become stronger, more resilient, and better prepared for the future, thanks to new investments from the Houston Government that are helping municipalities deliver on local priorities, the local MLA said.

This year, the constituency received $150,000 for backwash storage improvements at the Shubenacadie Water Treatment Plant, a practical investment that enhances water infrastructure and supports long-term community sustainability.

“Strong infrastructure sets the stage for everything else—economic development, well-being, and future planning,” said Hants East MLA John A. MacDonald.

“These investments are part of ensuring that our communities are ready for what’s next.”

This local development is among 35 projects throughout Nova Scotia that are benefitting from the Growth and Renewal for Infrastructure Development (GRID) Program.

The GRID program covers up to 50 per cent of eligible project costs, supporting initiatives such as water and wastewater systems, disaster mitigation, and accessibility improvements.

Since 2021, the Houston Government has invested more than $257 million in municipal infrastructure across Nova Scotia, helping communities modernize critical services and plan for the future.

The full list of funded projects for 2024–25 is available at:

https://beta.novascotia.ca/documents/growth-and-renewal-infrastructure-development-program-grant-recipients