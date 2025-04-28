Emera and N.S. Power responding to cybersecurity incident

HALIFAX: Emera Inc. and Nova Scotia Power announced on April 25, 2025 they discovered a cybersecurity incident involving unauthorized access into certain parts of its Canadian network and servers supporting portions of its business applications.

In a release, they also said they are currently responding to the incident.

Immediately following detection of the external threat, the companies activated their incident response and business continuity protocols, engaged leading third-party cybersecurity experts, and took actions to contain and isolate the affected servers and prevent further intrusion.

Law enforcement officials have been notified.

There remains no disruption to any of our Canadian physical operations, including at Nova Scotia Power’s generation, transmission and distribution facilities, the Maritime Link or the Brunswick Pipeline, and the incident has not impacted the utility’s ability to safely and reliably serve customers in Nova Scotia.

There has been no impact to Emera’s U.S. or Caribbean utilities.

Emera will release its Q1 Financial Statements and Management Disclosure and Analysis on May 8, 2025, as planned. At this time, the incident is not expected to have a material impact on the financial performance of the business.

The IT team is working diligently with cyber security experts to bring the affected portions of their IT system back online.