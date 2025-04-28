Man dies in vehicle collision likely caused by medical incident: police

HAMMONDS PLAINS: A 72-year-old man has died following a single vehicle collision in Hammonds Plains on April 27.

RCMP say at approximately 8:40 p.m., RCMP officers, fire services, and EHS responded to a report of a vehicle crash at the intersection of Kingswood Dr. and Terradore Ln.

“Investigators learned that a Ford Edge travelling on Terradore Ln. went through the intersection, struck a fire hydrant, and came to rest in the tree line,” RCMP said in a release.

The driver, a 72-year-old Hammonds Plains man, who was pronounced deceased at the scene, is believed to have suffered a medical incident.

The passenger, a 70-year-old Hammonds Plains woman, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital by EHS.

The investigation remains ongoing.

File #: 25-58591