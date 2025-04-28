PHOTOS/VIDEO: FRABA raises money for youth at annual gala

WAVERLEY: The community came together to raise money for youth in the Fall River community on Saturday night.

At the second annual tasting gala, there were eight vendors between distilleries, wine, and beer, along with tasty treats and food from Good Day Cafe as the Fall River & Area Business Association raised money for arts and sports organizations involving youth from the community.

It was held at Cheema Aquatic Club in Waverley.

There was a silent auction with many good prizes up for bidding, donated by businesses many of who are owned or oeprate in the Fall River area.

Entertainment was provided by Brennan & Kelly MacDonald, from the trio Kinna

ADVERTISEMENT:

The exact amount raised is not yet known.

Video story sponsored by Gerald Mitchell Contracting.

Video by Matt Dagley

Musical entertainment at the gala. (Dagley Media photo)

Attendees at the gala mingle. (Dagley Media photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

Pat interviews Deb Peddle-Hann. (Dagley Media photo)

MLA Brian Wong chats with one of the vendors on hand at the gala. (Dagley Media photo)