Student Vote: Blois, Clark picked by students in mock Student Vote

By Paige Dillman, NSCC journalism student/ Intern with The Laker News

FALL RIVER/EAST HANTS: Kody Blois was selected by students in East Hants, while Braedon Clark earned the support of students in Waverley/Fall River/Sackville area during the Student Vote mock election.

At Hants East, students there chose a Liberal candidate to be their representative for the federal election during the educational Student Vote mock election.

According to students Oldfield Consolidated Elementary they selected chose Isaac Wilson from NDP to be their elected candidate with 26 votes.

Braedon Clark had five votes in his name while Dave Carroll of the Conservative Party had four.

At Hants East, Blois received 258 votes to Hirtle 152 and Doerr’s 28 votes.

More than 900,000 elementary, intermediate, and high school students participated in Student Vote Canada, coinciding with the 2025 federal election.

After learning about democracy and elections, researching the parties and platforms, and debating the future of the country, students cast their ballots for the official candidates running in their school’s electoral district.

As of 7:30 pm ET on Monday, April 28, 870,340 total votes were reported from 5,900 schools, with results from all 343 electoral districts. This includes 30,453 rejected ballots.

The Conservative Party won 165 seats and 36.4% of the popular vote, forming a minority government. Pierre Poilievre won in the riding of Carleton, ON.

The Liberal Party won 145 seats and 31.7% of the popular vote, forming the official opposition. Mark Carney won in the riding of Nepean, ON.

The Bloc Québecois won 18 seats and 2.1% of the popular vote. Yves-François Blanchet won in the riding of Beloeil—Chambly, QC.

The NDP won 13 seats and 14.5% of the popular vote. Jagmeet Singh lost in the riding of Burnaby South, BC.

The Green Party won 2 seats and 7.5% of the popular vote. Jonathan Pedneault lost in the riding of Outremont, QC, and Elizabeth May won in Saanich—Gulf Islands.

In Sackville-Bedford-Preston, the students picked Liberal Candidate Braedon Clark to be their representative.

Overall, Clark had 1,871 votes; Conservative Party’s Dave Carroll was runner-up with 1,202 votes, followed by Andre Anderson of the Green party at 618 votes.

NDP candidate Isaac Wilson ended up with 560 votes.

Thirty schools registered and 26 came back with votes for this exercise.

At Lockview High, 269 ballots were cast with Clark earning 111 votes; Carroll 109; Anderson 21; and Wilson 20.

At Holland Road Elementary, it had 88 votes from the 105 ballots requested.

Clark had 42 votes; Carroll 23; and Wilson with 16.

In Beaver Bank at Harold T. Barrett Junior High, Carroll took 99 votes; Clark 63; Anderson 30; and Slaney from the PPC took 15.

At Summit Academy of Active Learning, Carroll had 12 ballots cast for him, while Clark had five.

Wilson and Anderson both received two votes each.

At Waverley Memorial School, Carroll saw 41 students vote for him, while there were 22 who cast their ballot for Clark.

Wilson ended up with 17 votes and then Anderson with eight votes.

Over at Sackville High, Clark took the win with 37 votes, then Wilson with 24 votes. Carroll had 21 votes.

At Leslie Thomas Junior High, Clark got 107 votes and Carroll 55.

Anderson had 21 ballots cast for him.

At Hillside Park Elementary NDP’s Wilson won with 54 votes; Clark nine; Anderson six; and Carroll three.

Student Vote is a program of CIVIX, a non-partisan registered Canadian charity dedicated to strengthening democracy through civic education.

CIVIX programming focuses on elections, government budgets, elected representatives, public discourse, and digital media literacy.