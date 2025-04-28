PHOTOS/VIDEO: Getting the trash out of the Sackville River

LOWER SACKVILLE: More than 50 people from the Sackville area community turned out to help the Sackville Rivers Association get the trash out of the river.

Along the Sackville Greenway, the more than volunteers from thee community — young and old- gathered and picked up a lot of the garbage.

The community cleanup is an annual event and sadly the pile of garbage picked up seems to get bigger each year.

Here is our video story from the event, where we also speak with organizers form the Sackville Rivers Association.

Councillor Billy Gillis, former councillor Paul Russell, and former MLA Steve Craig were among those who were also at the cleanup helping out.

Video story sponsored by Boston Pizza Lower Sackville

Video by Matt Dagley

A rusted barrell is carried up from the river. (Dagley Media photo)

(Dagley Media photo)

Some of the garbage found in the Sackville Rivers cleanup. (Dagley media photo)

Pat Healey interviews SRA past president Walter Reagan. (Dagley Media photo)

(Dagley Media photo)