The following is written by Dr. Michael Vallis, a registered health psychologist. It is published through QUOI Media.

Canadians have rallied together like never before to support each other and stand up for Canada in the face of U.S. tariffs and annexation threats.

People living with diabetes need that same spirit of solidarity around them to defeat a persistent stigma about the condition that leaves them feeling blamed, shamed and judged.

Negative perceptions about people with diabetes are not only misplaced, but they are also harmful to the health and wellbeing of those living with the chronic condition.

Groundbreaking new research reveals the full extent of the harm.

Diabetes Canada together with Environics Research, in the first of its kind research, surveyed 1,799 adults in Canada with type 1 (T1D) and type 2 (T2D) diabetes on the social and psychological aspects of living with the condition.

The results are eye-opening.

A full 86 per cent of those with T1D and 69 per cent of those with T2D said they felt that others blamed them for developing the condition – that they brought it on themselves by eating too much sugar, not exercising enough or gaining weight.

Yet, the reality is that diabetes is a complex condition consisting of several types – including T1D and T2D – with a range of risk factors that individuals cannot necessarily control, such as genetics, the environment and social determinants of health.

Despite its prevalence in Canada – over four million people have been diagnosed with diabetes and millions more are at risk of developing it – negative stereotypes about those who have it persist.

Survey respondents reported that others – including family, friends, co-workers and even healthcare professionals – made unfair assumptions about them or their capabilities because they had diabetes.

Respondents also said they felt scrutinized over their food choices, hearing comments like, “Should you be eating that?” if they selected a sugary food or drink.

Comments – even those made with good intentions – can be harmful. For instance, telling people with diabetes that they just need to cut out sugar not only misunderstands the condition, it puts blame for it on them, triggering feelings of guilt, shame or even anger in those with diabetes.

Just as hurtful as feeling blamed, many survey respondents – 54 per cent with T1D and 31 per cent with T2D – said that others treated them differently because they had diabetes.

They spoke of negative experiences where friends or romantic partners rejected them or where they were excluded from social events that involved food or drink because they had diabetes.

Even more alarming, one third – 34 per cent – of those with T1D diabetes and 14 per cent with T2D said they experienced discrimination, including at the workplace, where some said colleagues perceived them to be inferior, unreliable or incapable because of diabetes.

These persistent negative reactions exact a heavy toll, eroding the self-esteem of those living with diabetes and risking their health.

Diabetes is a condition that requires continuous attention – regularly checking blood sugar levels, adjusting insulin doses, carefully planning meals and more. Disruptions in care routines can make it even more challenging to manage and lead to serious health complications.

Yet, the stigma surrounding diabetes forces some to risk their health and ignore or delay their care routines when in public – turning off insulin alarms or delaying meals while in a work meeting or a classroom – to avoid unwelcome looks or comments.

Almost one-third of T1D survey respondents said they do not even tell others they have diabetes to avoid negative reactions.

Many of the survey respondents also said they never or rarely ask for support or help managing their diabetes.

This is despite the fact that a sizeable number – 46 per cent of T1D and 31 per cent of T2D – report experiencing distress related to the challenges of managing diabetes.

What people with diabetes need are empathy and acceptance – to know they have support. Diabetes is a complex condition to treat, requiring those who have it to weave it into all aspects of their life.

Let’s make it easier for them to do that by replacing misconceptions and judgments about diabetes with understanding and support.

Something as simple as asking, “How can I help you?” can make all the difference in the world to the health and wellbeing of those living with diabetes.

It is time for Canadians to stand together to finally stamp out the stigma surrounding diabetes and its harmful impact.

Dr. Michael Vallis is a registered health psychologist. He is a Health Behaviour Change Consultant and Associate Professor in Family Medicine at Dalhousie University and an expert advisor on Diabetes Canada’s report Social Experiences of Living with Diabetes in Canada.