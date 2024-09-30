PHOTOS: Community comes out to honour, remember at Truth & Reconciliation Day ceremony

SHUBENACADIE: A sea of orange filled the site of the former Shubenacadie Residential School on Monday morning, the National Day of Truth & Reconciliation.

In its fourth year since being made an official recognized day by the federal government, the crowds came out to hear remarks, do their part to understand and show support for those survivors of the former residential school and the families of those were did not.

The day saw Eastern Eagle start things with the Honour Song, which brought the solemn feeling many were feeling as they sat or stood and listened.

Remarks were brought from an Elder, then Chief Michelle Glasgow; Kings Hants MP Kody Blois; Hants East MLA John A. MacDonald; Carl MacPhee, Municipal of East Hants councillor for East Hants; and Tim Bernard.

Both MacPhee’s remarks about a message his father told him about the Residential School and how he came to fear it, and that what Glasgow said about the time being for learning and standing with the survivors.

Following their remarks, Eastern Eagle and friends performed as dancers from Sipkne’katik danced in a circle in front of them to the applause of the crowd.

After they performed, Brian Knockwood, the emcee for the ceremony, said the mic was open for those who wish to speak, specifically those who survived the residential school.

There were several that took the time to be brave and share their emotional story with the hundreds in the crowd.

As they spoke to the crowd, many in the crowd took the opportunity to go and place their orange flags in the heart shape that was being created next to where the ceremony and remarks were given.

By the end of the end, the heart had taken shape and was clearly becoming something one could see with their own eyes.

In Shubenacadie, there were residents from Fall River, Lantz, Truro, Brookfield, and Mount Uniacke who came to the event with their families, many with young children so they could hear the messages and see what this day is all about, and partake.

Many young kids had help from their parents and guardians in placing the flag in the heart shape, and some even got photos with the lovely looking dancers.

Sipekne’katik Chief Michelle Glasgow. (Healey photo)

The crowd listens on. (Healey photo)

A young girl runs up the hill with her flag to place it in the heart. (Healey photo)

A mom helps her two daughters place their orange flags. (Healey photo)

The regalia that a Mi’kmaq dancer wears moves as she dances. (Healey photo)

