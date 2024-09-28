DARTMOUTH: Theatre Conspiracy’s critically acclaimed and groundbreaking theatrical production, Foreign Radical, makes its highly anticipated debut in Dartmouth/Punamu’kwati’jk, NS from October 4 – 6.

It will be part of Prismatic Arts Festival in partnership with Eastern Front Theatre.

More mobile than most productions, Foreign Radical invites 30 participants into an intriguing theatrical game that explores security, profiling, freedom of expression, and privacy in the age of cybersurveillance.

Participants collaborate, compete, investigate, debate, and spy on each other. The Foreign Radical set is divided into four play areas where participants, depending on personal and group responses to various questions posed by the game’s host, witness different perspectives on the action.

They are at times divided into groups or left all alone to gather evidence from dramatic scenes and documentary media that colour their views and how they play the game.

Heralded as “Urgent, timely and necessary” by The List, Foreign Radical captures the essence of our modern struggle with digital surveillance and personal freedoms.

With its unique blend of theatre and game mechanics, it offers an unparalleled opportunity to engage with these pressing global concerns in a personal and impactful way.

What’s more, it offers local audiences a chance to take part in work that has been making a mark across the country.

Foreign Radical runs from October 4 – 6, 2024 as part of the Prismatic Arts Festival at the Alderney Landing Theatre in Downtown Dartmouth.

Tickets are Pay-What-You-Can-Afford with tiered pricing options ($15 / $25 / $35 + fees).

Tickets are available at www.easternfronttheatre.com.