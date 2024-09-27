LANTZ: It was a weekend of hard hitting ball at the Lantz Rec ball fields in Lantz on Sept. 20-22.

The fifth annual Braeden Bannister Memorial slo-pitch tournament, featuring more than a dozen teams, took place at the ball field over the weekend.

The tournament was all for a good cause, and one that the community steps up to support and participate in.

It was yet again another success, raising funds for the Braeden Bannister Memorial Fund.

No word on how much money was raised at this year’s tournament.

A Branny’s Bull heads for home. (Healey photo)

Braeden was an accomplished athlete, an honours student, a volunteer firefighter with Lantz Fire, and an amazing human being with a strong desire to give back to others.

He was a proud member of the East Hants Minor Hockey Association throughout his childhood, where he was a great leader and an amazing teammate.



The Braeden Bannister Memorial Fund is a fund that gives back to the community of East Hants.

Some examples of what this fund supports are:

Providing funding for children to play the sport they love.

Giving Bursaries to high school graduating students.

Placing AED’s in schools and in the community

Donating to local food banks

Upgrading sport fields.

Not all the fans were two-legged in Lantz. This doggie was there barking on its favourtie players. (Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

A base runner watches the plate action. (Healey photo)

A throw from the outfield. (Heealey photo)

The pitch is thrown. (Healey photo)