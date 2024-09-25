Counterfeit $100 bills make appearance in East Hants, Halifax

ELMSDALE: RCMP have a warning for area residents and businesses.
Police say that On Sept. 24, three reports of fake $100 bills being passed were called in to East Hants RCMP.
The bills were passed at gas stations and pharmacies in East Hants and the Hlaifax area.
All of the bills had the same serial number.
The area where the hologram should be is completely transparent.
Please ensure you check all currency you receive, especially $100 bills, and report counterfeit notes to your local RCMP detachment, 1-800-803-7267, or local police.