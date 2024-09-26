HRM: Eligible Nova Scotians can receive a $600 rebate on their home heating bills by applying to the Heating Assistance Rebate Program (HARP),opening October 1 for the 2024-25 season.



“The colder season can be an especially tough time of year for Nova Scotians who are struggling to cover their bills, and we know this year will be no different,” said Colton LeBlanc, Minister of Service Nova Scotia.

“The Heating Assistance Rebate Program helps ease the costs of home heating for those who need it.

“It’s one of many ways we’ll be supporting Nova Scotians this season.”

Nova Scotians applying for the HARP rebate may also be eligible for the Seniors Care Grant, the Property Tax Rebate for Seniors, the long-running Your Energy Rebate Program, and the Home Energy Assistance Top-up Fund administered by the Salvation Army.Families earning a net, or after-tax, income of up to $75,000 or single-person households earning a net income up to $55,000 are eligible to apply for a HARP rebate, whether they rent or own.As part of the program requirements, applicants may be asked to provide a heating bill.

Applicants can speed up the process by providing a heating bill when they apply.

