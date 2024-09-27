HALIFAX: More continuing care assistants (CCAs) will be supported to become licensed practical nurses with the expansion of a pilot training program.

“The continuing care workforce plays a critical role in the delivery of care to Nova Scotians,” said Barbara Adams, Minister of Seniors and Long-Term Care.

“This program is providing opportunities for CCAs to advance their career and helping to fill needed nursing positions within the sector.

“Together with our many other workforce programs, we are making continuing care a career path of choice in Nova Scotia.”

The pilot CCA–Practical Nursing Bridging Program launched in January 2024 at the Truro campus of Nova Scotia Community College (NSCC), helping 26 certified CCAs working in home care and long-term care to become licensed practical nurses.The province is expanding the program to provide opportunities for another 25 certified CCAs at NSCC’s Cumberland campus (Amherst Learning Centre) starting in January 2025.

Continuing care assistants participating in the diploma program receive free tuition and books as long as they commit to work in continuing care in the province for at least two years after graduation.



CCAs can work part-time while attending classes. Most classes are delivered online, with in-person labs taking place on campus about once a month.

Investing in education and training opportunities to ensure the health needs of communities are met has been identified as a solution in Action for Health, the government’s plan to improve healthcare in Nova Scotia.“We’re seeing individuals benefit from the inaugural bridging program at our Truro campus and hope the new group of learners who progress through our Amherst site find that same success.

This new flexible pathway, strengthened by the government financial assistance, will support CCAs wishing to move into another area of this caring stream – addressing vital needs within Nova Scotia’s continuing care sector.”

— Don Bureaux, President, NSCC

“When I heard I was accepted into the program, I had to leave the unit floor because I was crying.

“While I love being a CCA, I have always wanted to be a nurse. As a single mother of two, the road to get there was difficult to balance.

“Thanks to the government funding and the program’s flexibility, this is a perfect stepping stone to get me to where I want to be professionally.”

— Rebecca Fitzpatrick, student, CCA–Practical Nursing Bridging Program



Quick Facts:

– the program is offered to certified CCAs who have worked in a provincially funded nursing home or home care agency in Nova Scotia for at least two years

– CCAs must meet the community college’s practical nursing program requirements

– tutoring and student services supports will be available during the two and a half years it takes to complete the program

– students will be eligible to write the licensed practical exam when they successfully complete the program

– graduates are required to sign a return of service agreement, committing to work full-time in continuing care in Nova Scotia for a minimum of two years