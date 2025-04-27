FALL RIVER/LOWER SACKVILLE: With election day being today APRIL 28, we are recapping for you the three video interviews we did with the candidates for Sackville-Bedford-Preston.

The interviews were sponsored by Joanne Pullin of eXp Realty.

Each candidate was asked the same eight questions as we got from the community.

Get out and vote today.

Info can be found on the Elections Canada website on where you are to vote. Polls open at 830 a.m. and go until 8:30 p.m.

Liberal Candidate Braedon Clark

As part of our video interview series with those running to be MP in #Sackville–#Bedford–#Preston, we speak with Braedon Clark, the Liberal candidate and ask him eight questions.

People’s Party of Canada candidate Ryan Slaney

Slaney is seeking to be elected in the riding to be part of Maxime Bernier’s PPC team, and replace Darrell Samson as the MP.

Conservative candidate Dave Carroll

We speak with Dave Carroll and ask him eight questions.

Voters head to the polls on April 28 to elect a new federal government.

The riding also has two other candidates.

NDP Isaac Wilson did not respond to us when we inquired about doing a video interview.

Green Party candidate Andre Anderson had planned on doing a video interview with us, however campaign scheduling resulted in him having to withdraw from it.