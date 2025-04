ENFIELD: Four of the five candidates in the running to be MP for Kings Hants answered questions from the community and businesses on April 15.

The East Hants & Districts Chamber of Commerce put on the candidates forum in partnership with The Laker News.

It took place on Monday night at the Enfield Legion. It was open to the public to attend.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The candidates were quizzed on 13 questions. None of the questions were provided to them ahead of time.

Video by Matt Dagley