Province recruits 253 new doctors, N.S. Health says

FALL RIVER/HALIFAX: Nova Scotia welcomed 253 new doctors between April 1, 2024 and March 31, 2025, Nova Scotia Health said in a release on April 23.

That’s a net gain of 187 doctors working in the province, almost twice the net gain in the year before.

Of the 253 new doctors, 89 are family doctors and 164 are specialists. This includes 18 specialists who started work at the IWK Health Centre.

“Our province attracted 40 per cent more doctors overall this past fiscal year than the year prior. That includes 60 per cent more family doctors recruited than in the year before,” said Premier Tim Houston.

“That goes to show the success of our efforts to make Nova Scotia an attractive and welcoming workplace for doctors from around the world.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

Of those recruited, 32 per cent were internationally trained physicians, coming from multiple locations, notably the United Kingdom and United States.

Dalhousie Medical School is also a key focus of recruitment.

Family Medicine:

Nova Scotia Health recruited 30 medical residents, which is 56 per cent of the total Dalhousie Family Medicine residents in Atlantic Canada.

Other Specialties:

Of the 75 finishing residents, Nova Scotia Health recruited 37, representing 49 per cent of Dalhousie residents across various specialties.

“Our physician recruitment successes are a direct result of the dedication and tireless efforts of the Nova Scotia Health physician recruitment team, the physicians who actively support this work, and the strong collaboration with our partners and community groups,” said Dr. Nicole Boutilier, Executive Vice President, Medicine and Clinical Operations at Nova Scotia Health.

ADVERTISEMENT:

“Together, we’ve not only been able to attract physicians, but also build the supportive environments that allow them and their practices to thrive and remain in our communities for the long term,” added Dr. Boutilier.

“These efforts are making a real difference in improving access to care for Nova Scotians across the province.”

Nova Scotia’s recruitment success in family medicine has also contributed to the continued decrease in Nova Scotians on the Need a Family Practice Registry.