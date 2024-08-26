COLUMN: MPs News & Views with Darrell Samson

The following is the monthly column submitted and supported by MP Darrell Samson

It’s back to school time!

It will soon be an exciting time for students as they return to classrooms around the province to begin the new school year.

Teachers, principals and vice-principals, coaches and support staff are eager to welcome back their students.

I would like to wish everyone a happy, healthy, and successful 2024-2025 school year.

GREEN BUILDINGS STRATEGY

Earlier this month, Canada’s first-ever Green Buildings Strategy was announced – our government’s plan to improve energy efficiency in homes and buildings across the country.

This includes an $800 million investment in the Canada Greener Homes Affordability Program, which will help low-to-median-income Canadians, including tenants, upgrade their homes to save on energy bills and cut pollution.

More information here https://www.canada.ca/en/innovation-science-economic-development/news/2024/07/government-of-canadas-new-canada-green-buildings-strategy-to-help-canadians-save-money-on-their-energy-bills.html

CANADA COMMUNITY REVITALIZATION FUND (CCRF)

In 2023, I announced $44,900 through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF) to build an accessible outdoor pavilion at the McDonald Sports Park in Waverley.

I am excited to share that the pavilion is now open to the public! In honour of a diligent Waverley volunteer, the new pavilion at the Sports Park is named the Barry Dalrymple Gathering Place.

NEW HORIZONS FOR SENIORS PROGRAMS (NHSP)

The community-based stream of the New Horizons for Seniors Program (NHSP) offers federal grants for projects created by seniors, for seniors. This funding helps support initiatives that boost seniors’ health, well-being, and community engagement.

Applications are now open until September 12!

www.canada.ca/en/employment-social-development/services/funding/new-horizons-seniors-community-based.html?fbclid=IwY2xjawEZ5IhleHRuA2FlbQIxMAABHUaGFYorZBKbP0QVVuIU38cAGaLaDeHvtWiiOWaO1vdz_-7kZgdeCAGBCQ_aem_2NUL_UR-CSz6tsB_DczH1w .