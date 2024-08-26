LANTZ: It’s a silver medal finish for the East Hants Mastodons at the U15 Eastern Canadian Championships.

Playing their third straight game on Championship Sunday Aug. 25, the Mastodons ran out of steam against a tough Norwich Ontario squad in the final.

Just to get to the final saw the Mastodons start the day against Norwich with a bye into the final on the line. East Hants fell in a close one 3-2.

That’s setup a match between Placentia NL and East Hants to advance to the final. East Hants won that game 8-1

However, despite great efforts and playing their hearts out, leaving everything they had on the field, the Mastodons lost in the final, taking home silver.

But they should keep their heads held high for competing so strongly against top teams like Norwich and Wilmot.

Placentia from NL took home the bronze.

Awards were handed out following the game.

Top Hitter was #12 David Perrin from the East Hants Mastodons

Top pitcher – Norwich Otters – #28 Ramsay Ryksen

Tournament MVP – #28 Norwich Otters Ramsay Ryksen

Norwich are the Eastern champions. 9Submitted photo)

Organizers had a thank you message to send out to the community after the game.

“We want to start by thanking all of our amazing volunteers. It takes a lot of time and effort to host a tournament of any size, but this was one for the books,” said the organizers on their Facebook page.

“We went from hosting provincials, straight to Nationals, and right home to host Easterns.”

“ Our volunteers haven’t stopped, and we are so thankful for each and every one of you.”

There were 25 total tournament games played under mostly sunny skies at Peter Smith Memorial Field in Lantz.