Pashkoski, first-time heat winner Vandenburg top winners at SSW

SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: A Beaver Bank racer withstood some of the carnage around her to pick up a feature win, and inch closer to a division title with just weeks left to go in the race season.

Bella Pashkoski picked up the heat race win, and then was in the right spot to avoid incidents that took out several of her competitors and nearest challenger in the points.

Of the seven Bandoleros in the Bluenose Pools Bandolero division, just three finished—and only two on the lead lap.

Crashes that saw the 13 of Avery Decoste get into 27 Hailey Bland, turning her around which left Bristol Matthews the no. 99 nowhere to go.

The Nine Mile River racer careened into the driver side of Bland’s bando. Both drivers would be okay.

Decoste pitted for some repairs and came back but also had further issues and went back to the pits. He recorded fifth place.

Maitland’s Emma MacMillan also had trouble in the feature. She was credited with a fourth-place finish.

Lily Whynot finished second, while Irelyn Rose was third, a lap back.

Blue Nose Pools Outlaw Bandolero –

1. 85 Bella Pashkoski

2. 2 Lily Whynot

3. 47 Irelyn Rose

4. 92 Emma MacMillan

5. 13 Avery Decoste

Heat 1: 85 Bella Pashkoski

In the Beginner bandolero features, Shelby Chisholm picked up wins six and seven on the season.

The racers did their July 5 held over feature at the start of the night, with Chisholm besting Ryan Chisholm and Addison Veinotte to the finish line.

In the regularly scheduled race feature, it was Chisholm, Veinotte, then Cape Breton’s Jake Campbell rounding out the top five.

Sarah Vandenburg, who picked up her first ever heat race checkered flag in the no. 16 from outside Truro, was fourth and Adlee Lively was fifth.

Chisholm earned heat race two victory.

Blue Nose Pools Beg. Bandolero – 15 laps – reg. feature AUG. 23.

1. 12 Shelby Chisholm

2. 11 Addison Veinotte

3. 38 Jake Campbell

4. 16 Sarah Vandenburg

5. 15 Adlee Lively

Heat 1: 16 Sarah Vandenburg

Heat 2: 12 Shelby Chisholm

The July 5 rained out feature was held to kickstart the race night action.

Blue Nose Pools Beg. Bandolero – held over from JULY 5

1. 12 Shelby Chisholm

2. 88 Ryan Chisholm

3. 11 Addison Veinotte

4. 15 Adlee Lively

5. 43 Ryder Smith

Heat Race Winner: #12 Shelby Chisholm

In the Legends feature, it was a familiar face at the front in Ayden Christensen of Windsor Junction.

The no. 24 wheelman held off Owen Mahar, back at the Speedworld after a bit of an absence this season in the no. 66, and Caden Tufts rebounding in the 00 after a rough week before with mechanical issues.

Nate Singer of Kennetcook brought home a second consecutive top five finish in the no. 81.

Sam MacDonald in the no. 14 earned her first checkered flag in one of the three Legend division heat races.

Strictly Hydraulics Legends – 25 laps

1. 24 Ayden Christensen

2. 66 Owen Mahar

3. 00 Caden Tufts

4. 9 Campbell Delaney

5. 81 Nate Singer

Heat 1: 14 Sam MacDonald

Heat 2: 29 Jared Slaunwhite

Heat 3: 00 Caden Tufts

It was Russell Smith Sr holding off a valiant attempt to get $1500 by Dylan Blenkhorn in the no. 51 of Dylan Dowe.

With the win, that meant the Bounty for the Sportsman division that would go to any winner other than Smith Sr or Deven Smith concluded. Smith Sr. picked it up as a result.

Kyle Bent finished third in the feature.

MARITIME AUTO GLASS Sportsman – 40 laps

1. 44 Russell Smith Sr.

2. 51 Dylan Blenkhorn

3. 27 Kyle Bent

4. 25 Andrew Livley

5. 85 Darren Hilchie

Heat 1: 62 Sheldon Pemberton

Heat 2: 74 Tony Leonard

The TOURSEC Mini Stocks were off.

The Bay Equipment Weekly Racing Series goes green this Friday AUG 30 at 7 p.m. Only the Outlaw Bandoleros will be off.