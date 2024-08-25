MAIN PHOTO: A player on the East Hants Mastodons connects with the ball during a game against Brookfield on Friday afternoon in Lantz. (Healey photo)

LANTZ: Seven teams have converged on the community of Lantz looking to decide who is the U15 Eastern Canadian champions.

The 2024 Eastern Canadian Championships are being held at Peter Smith Memorial Field in Lantz.

Teams from NL, N.S., Quebec, and Ontario are participating.

The teams are: ONT1 Norwich Otters; ONT 2 Wilmot Thunder; Quebec; NL; NS 3 (St. Joe); NS 1 Brookfield Elks; and Host NS2 East Hants.

From all accounts, many of the teams from away players, family, and staff are enjoying the great hospitality being provided in East Hants, along with adding to the local economy through meals and more at local businesses.

They have been appreciative of the local organizers.

Quinn Isenor swings for the ball against the Elks. (Healey photo)

We stopped by Friday afternoon to get some game action shots from the East Hants game, and also happened to take some from the ONT 2 vs ONT 1 game.

The Laker News had a friend, Mike Rice, who’s grandson is on Wilmot Thunder (ONT. 2) so we felt we should get some pics of them.

In that game, Norwich (ONT. 1) rallied back for the 5-3 win over Wilmot Thunder (ONT. 2), who also lost to the Mastodons later Friday 15-2.

In their game that we were at, East Hants nipped the Brookfield Elks 3-2 behind strong pitching and good defensive plays in the field.

East Hants will face Norwich in the first vs second game (PO 1), while the Elks and NL play in the third and fourth game (PO2).

The next game PO3 is 11 am as the Winner PO2 vs the loser of PO1.

The championship is at 1 p.m. where the winner of PO1 will face the winner of PO3.

Here are some photos:

A Mastodon player looks to third base coach for a signal. (Healey photo)

A Wilmot player makes hard contact with the ball against ONT 1 in game action. (Healey photo)

A Brookfield Elk heads for home. (Healey photo)

