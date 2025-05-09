Brought to you by:

ENFIELD: Over the past week, officers with East Hants RCMP responded to 122 calls for service.

The following are some of the highlighted calls and messaging from S/Sgt. Michael Blamaceda with East Hants RCMP

Possession of Stolen Property

On May 6, a 46-year-old East Hants man was charged with possession of stolen property.

RCMP were dispatched to a suspicious person in the Mount Uniacke area.

The police located the suspect and found him in possession of stolen property.

He will appear in court at a later date.

Motorcycle Safety

With the warmer months upon us, the RCMP are seeing increasing number of Motorcycles on the road.

Motorcycle riders are encouraged to ensure their motorcycle is safe and legal for the road.

For the Month of May, East Hants RCMP will be emphasizing Motorcycle Safety as a road safety initiative.

Things you can expect are being required to produce your Motor Vehicle Inspection paperwork in addition to having a valid Motor Vehicle Inspection Sticker, full registration and Valid Driver’s License.

East Hants Most Wanted

This week, East Hants RCMP has an outstanding warrant for the arrest of Christian Alexander Macdonald.

Christian Alexander Macdonald is wanted for Impaired Driving and failing to appear for court.

Anyone who Christian Alexander Macdonald is asked to refrain from approaching him and to call police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

