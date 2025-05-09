Joanne Bernard named Halifax Chamber chairperson

HALIFAX: The Halifax Chamber of Commerce is pleased to welcome its 2025-2026 Chair of the Board, Joanne Bernard, former Member of the house of Assembly of Nova Scotia and CEO of Easter Seals, an award-winning chartitable organization that enhances the independence and quality of life of Canadians living with disabilities.

Announced at the Annual General Meeting on April 30, Bernard succeeds Past-Chair, Ann Divine, Founder and CEO of Ashanti Leadership and Professional Development Services.

“The Halifax Chamber is pleased to welcome Joanne to the Chair of the Board position,” says Patrick Sullivan, President and CEO of the Halifax Chamber of Commerce.

“Joanne brings a commitment to community impact and inclusive leadership, drawn from her remarkable work in public service and as CEO of Easter Seals.

“Her longstanding dedication to accessibility, inclusive employment and community leadership aligns strongly with the Chamber’s Diversity, Equity, Accessibility and Inclusion (DEAI) initiatives and will help us continue to create a space where all members can thrive and feel represented.”

Bernard is a recognized leader in the not-for-profit sector and a passionate advocate for accessibility and inclusive employment.

As CEO of Easter Seals and through her years in public service, she has championed opportunities for Nova Scotians with disabilities and women in leadership.

“I’m truly honoured to step into this role,” says Joanne Bernard. “The Chamber has long been a champion for Halifax’s business community, and I’m excited to build on that momentum.

“I’m looking forward to supporting the Chamber’s efforts to build a business community where inclusion, collaboration, and compassion lead the way.”

Meet the full 2025-2026 Halifax Chamber Board of Directors:

Officers:

Joanne Bernard, Easter Seals Nova Scotia

Donna Harding, Engel & Völkers

Ann Divine, Ashanti Leadership

Kimberly Stephens, High Liner Foods

Katherine Risley, KBRS & Meridia Recruitment Solutions

Mahmoud Mirmehrabi, SolidStatePharma

Members:

Heath Moore, Doane Grant Thornton

Ifeanyi Emesih, My East Coast Experience Media Group

Nancy Foran, ESG Partners

Wade Keller, Labatt Brewing

Caroline Wolfe Stewart, Nova Scotia College of Nursing

Martina Kelades, Life Out Loud – Mental Health Consulting

Mohammad Ali Raza, Cox & Palmer

Dr. Denise Daley, Nasore Personalized Wellness

Wyatt White, The Confederacy of Mainland Mi’kmaq

Nadia Middleton, Middleton Group

Jon Legatto, O’Regan’s Automative Group

Captain (N) Annick Fortin, Maritime Forces Atlantic

Colleen O’Toole, Lighthouse Transportation

David Randell, Stewart McKelvey

Roberto Menendes, BMO Commercial Bank

Robert Wooden, Dalhousie Management Career Services

Jennifer Parker, Nova Scotia Power