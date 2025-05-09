Infant rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after collision

CENTRE RAWDON: An infant was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle collision in Centre Rawdon on Thursday afternoon, East Hants RCMP said.

In a release, police say they are investigating the serious collision that occurred at approximately 12:05 p.m. on Hwy 14 at the intersection with South Rawdon Road.

Rawdon Fire, along with mutual aid, and EHS and Lifgeflight all were paged for the collision and attended as well.

“Investigators learned that a Freightliner truck was travelling west on Hwy. 14 and a Chevrolet Cruze was travelling north on South Rawdon Rd. when they collided,” police said in the release.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The rear passenger of the Cruze, an infant, suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital by EHS LifeFlight.

The driver and passenger of the vehicle, a 34-year-old South Rawdon woman and a 69-year-old Hantsport woman, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to hospital by EHS.

The driver and lone occupant of the truck, a 70-year-old man of Williamswood, suffered minor injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT:

An RCMP collision reconstructionist attended the scene.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

The intersection was closed several hours but has since reopened.

File #: 2025-617980