Halifax-area man wanted on Canada-wide arrest warrant

HALIFAX: RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment is seeking information on the whereabouts of a man currently wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrant.

Richard MacInnis, 44, of no fixed address, is wanted on a parole violation.

MacInnis is described as 6-foot-1, 175 pounds. He has auburn hair and green eyes.

Police have made several attempts to locate MacInnis and are requesting assistance from the public.

MacInnis is believed to be in the Timberlea area and is suspected of committing a number of break and enters.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of MacInnis is asked to refrain from approaching him and to call 911 immediately.

To remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips app.

File #: 25-64895 / 25-64824