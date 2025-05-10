New regional advisory councils to support community-led remedy work

HALIFAX: More than 60 Nova Scotians, including people with disabilities and family members, have been appointed to new committees that will provide advice on disability support in their communities.

The four regional advisory councils, which will work with the government and other partners, were a recommendation in the Nova Scotia Human Rights Remedy, an agreement that guides the government’s work to transform the disability support system in Nova Scotia.



“The remedy challenges us not only to reimagine disability support, but to reimagine our future as a province,” said Scott Armstrong, Minister of Opportunities and Social Development.

“Regional advisory councils will be an important link between government, communities and first voice so the future we build together is one that plays to the unique strengths of each community to support Nova Scotians with disabilities.”

Each regional advisory council has 16 members, with at least half having lived experience with a disability (also referred to as first voice) or supporting someone who does. They also include advocates and other community members.

The councils advise the government on local issues and opportunities, support communities to be more accessible and inclusive, and work with partners to create and implement creative solutions at a local level.

Councils will also manage a local innovation fund to support projects in their communities.

The government provides administrative support to each council through regional hub managers. It also provides funding to establish and maintain regional advisory councils.



Quick Facts:

– the Nova Scotia Human Rights Remedy is a five-year, legally binding agreement that guides the government’s work to address discrimination against people with disabilities

– these new councils will work with the government to create terms of reference, including when and where meetings will take place and how often

– councils meet for the first time this spring for orientation and to elect co-chairs and appoint a secretary

– advisory council members are appointed for a term of one or two years

– select representatives from the regional advisory councils will also participate in a provincial advisory council to be formed later this year

(Halifax County):- Krystyna McIntosh, first voice– Brent DeYoung, first voice– Simon Snyder, first voice– Kaylie-Anne Adamski, first voice– Milo Ewing, first voice– Tova Sherman, first voice– Hamza Munawar, family/support network– Jessie Greenough, family/support network– Faith Scattolon, family/support network– Melissa Myers, community champion– Tim Vassallo, community champion– Joanne Bernard, community champion– Linnea Sinclair, community champion-Sydney Henry, community champion(Cape Breton, Inverness, Richmond, Victoria counties):- Vicki Patterson, first voice– Mary Agnes Paul-Elliot, first voice– Louise (Helen) Gillis, first voice– Chelsie MacLeod MacNeil, first voice– Kim Bates Cusack, first voice– Mason Rudderham, first voice– Jarod Jenkin, first voice– Stephanie Myette, first voice– Jolene Clair, family/support network– Carol Ann MacDonald, family/support network– Chelsea MacPhee, family/support network– Lois Landry, family/support network– Katelyn Marchand, community champion– Brittni Bailey, community champion– Debra MacLean, community champion– Harman Singh, community champion

(Antigonish, Colchester, Cumberland, Guysborough, Pictou counties):- Gabreyel Brazil, first voice– TJ Smith, first voice– Charles Mcconville, first voice– Ivan Willis, first voice– Leta Jarvis, first voice– Edith MacKay, first voice– Crystal Maclean, first voice– Nancy Chueng, first voice– Rae Gunn, family/support network– Sherri Scott, family/support network– Mellisa Higgins, family/support network– Tiffany Taylor, family/support network– Angela Vlasic, family/support network– Shannon MacLellan, community champion– Debbie Cavers, community champion– Keith Appleton, community champion(Annapolis, Digby, Hants, Kings, Lunenburg, Queens, Shelburne, Yarmouth counties):– John Benjamin Cox, first voice– Connor Campbell, first voice– Morgan Heron, first voice– Debbie Austin, first voice– Donnie MacLean, first voice– Holly Rogers, first voice– Donna Muise, first voice– Peter Hanson, first voice– Jeff Moore, family/support network– Brandy Jarvis, family/support network– Catherine Collins, family/support network– Natasha Vaughan, family/support network– Brenda Francis-Jarvis, community champion– Alyssa Turner, community champion– Lora Church, community champion– Suzanne Belliveau, community champion