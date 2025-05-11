Sexton makes list of top Canadians U18 players hitting the ice in U.S.

FALL RIVER: A Fall River hockey player has landed on a top prospect list of Canadian players playing in the U.S.

Grant Sexton, who suits up with the U18AAA New Hmapshire Mountain Kings, is 10th on the Top 20 Canadians list.

The list is based on points and for those in U18AAA.

During the year, Sexton had 26 goals and 58 points in 58 games played. He also had 20 penalty minutes with the Kings.

In the EP Cup Series with the Kings U18, Sexton had one goal in eight games played and two penalty minutes.

The top 20 list was posted by Atlantic Puck on X formerly Twitter with stats based on what was available on Elite Prospects.