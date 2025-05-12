HALIFAX: Two coaches from the Fall River and Lakeview area have been selected by Athletics Nova Scotia, in partnership with the Nova Scotia/Nunavut branch of the Royal Canadian Legion, to be part of the team staff selected for the 2025 Legion Youth Track and Field National Championships.

Terry Sweeney of Porters Lake, NS will fill the role of Head Coach for the NS/NU team for the first time.

Sweeney is the Head Coach of the rapidly growing Grit Athletics club.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Joining Sweeney on the staff are three coaches making their Legion coaching debut at the 2025 Championships after showing a proven track-record of developing athletes at the provincial and national level.

Those coaches include Bridget Deveau of Fall River and Ian MacDonald of Lakeview.

They will be joined by Drew Erskine of Truro.

Rounding out the team staff is a group of chaperones and manager that will work to provide the best possible experience for the athletes. The support staff will be made up by:

Head Chaperone – Anitra Stevens (Halifax, NS)

Chaperone – Trevor Boudreau (New Glasgow, NS)

Chaperone – Ryan Elmore (Middleton, NS)

Chaperone – Marjorie Schmidt (Sutherlands River, NS)

ADVERTISEMENT:

“We at Athletics Nova Scotia are grateful to the Royal Canadian Legion to once again be able to announce a fantastic staff of coaches and chaperones that will represent the NS/NU branch,” said Kirk Jessome, Technical Director, Athletics NS. .

“There is a great mix of experience levels throughout the entire staff.

“We are excited to see what this very keen group is able to do with the team in Calgary this summer.” –

The 38 athletes who will be joining this staff in Calgary will be selected at the 2025 Legion/Canada Games Trials at Beazley Field in Dartmouth on July 5-6.