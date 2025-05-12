Inclusive sport highlighted at Unified hoops tournament at SHS

LOWER SACKVILLE: Unified athletes from across Nova Scotia converged in Lower Sackville on Friday for an all-day event of playing hoops capped off with a meal and getting to know one another a bit more.

At Sackville High, teams from the Canso area right down to the Annapolis Valley and points in between brought their Special Olympic athletes for some games of basketball.

The games were followed by a dinner and then organizers arranged a dance for the teams and its athletes, for those that were able to stay and attend.

The day of inclusive sport celebrated the power of sport to unite students of all abilities.

Some of the Unified basketball volunteers welcoming the athletes at Sackville High. (Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

Special Olympics Nova Scotia regional representatives were also onsite sharing information about community programming

available for potential athletes and their families.

The day showcased the important transition from high school Unified programs to community Special Olympics opportunities, highlighting the growing movement of inclusive sport in Nova Scotia.

The Laker News took in the first two games as Lockview High faced Millwood High 1 and then Island View and we snapped some photos.

With help from NSCC Journalism Intern Paige Dillman with a couple of photos.

(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

A Sackville High student proudly holds the sign with Lockview High logo on it. (Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

The Kingfisher waves to The Laker News. (Healey photo)

(Dillman photo)

A couple of SHS students hold the SAERC sign. (Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

Sarah Hughes drives the net. (Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

(Dillman photo)

Owen. (Healey photo)