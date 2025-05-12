District 15 volunteer award recipients recognized by HRM

DARTMOUTH: Seven volunteers from District 15 Lower Sackville-Beaver Bank were recognized by HRM for their contributions to the community.

The seven were presented their awards during the annual ceremony in Dartmouth by Councillor Billy Gillis.

Mayor Andy Fillmore also helped present the awards.

Selected from District 15 were Youth Batoul Al Mallah; Bruce Colborne; Sean Kelly; Jonathan Primack; Jen Donaldson; Mandi Louise Holness; and Dani Squires.

Batoul Al Mallah – Youth

Batoul is an inspiring volunteer whose compassion, resilience and dedication have positively impacted her community.

From organizing fundraising events to supporting newcomers at the YMCA, Batoul’s volunteer journey has been a

testament to her deep commitment to helping others.

She has also launched the “Hope in Every Can” initiative to provide resources and hope for those experiencing homelessness.

(Submitted photo)

Bruce Colborne

Bruce has dedicated many years of volunteer service to the Lower Sackville community, motivating others to give back and fostering collaboration.

As a leader in the Knights of Columbus Sackville Council, Bruce’s teamwork and kind words have inspired many to participate in community initiatives, strengthening bonds and encouraging volunteerism.

His commitment and leadership continue to have a lasting impact on the community.

(Submitted photo)

Sean Kelly

Sean has been an unwavering force in his community for over thirty years.

He dedicates hundreds of hours annually to coordinating the Nova Scotia Special Olympics event in Lower Sackville and volunteering with the Knights of Columbus. His leadership, kindness and work ethic inspire others to volunteer

and contribute to local charitable efforts.

Sean’s service and dedication to community building make him an exceptional volunteer leader.

Jonathan Primack

Jonathan has been an invaluable volunteer at the Back to the Sea Centre for over seven years, bringing his expertise in graphic design, leadership and community building to the forefront.

His contributions include redesigning the website, spearheading fundraising events and tirelessly supporting the centre’s

operations and initiatives.

Jonathan’s infectious enthusiasm, dedication and collaborative spirit inspire everyone around him.

(Submitted photo)

Jen Donaldson

Jen is the founder and General Manager of the Nova Scotia Monarchs Baseball Women’s Division, the first all-women’s baseball league in the province.

Through her leadership, she has empowered women of all skill levels to play baseball and step outside their comfort zones.

Jen also coaches youth and advocates for inclusivity in sports, leaving a lasting impact on her community.

(Submitted photo)

Mandi Louise Holness

Mandi has become an indispensable part of Parker Street, dedicating 749 hours in just four months to managing registrations, sorting donations and distributing food to those in need. Her unwavering commitment, tireless work ethic and

passion for helping others have made a lasting impact.

Mandi’s exceptional leadership and compassion make her a true community builder.

(Submitted photo)

Dani Squires

Dani has been an outstanding volunteer for the Mental Health Foundation of Nova Scotia since 2020, raising over $50,000 for mental health programs and services across the province.

She is a passionate advocate for mental health awareness and brain injury support, using her platform to end stigma and

raise crucial funds.

Dani’s tireless dedication and courage in sharing her story continue to inspire and impact the community.