Five killed, one critically injured in two-vehicle collision

FALMOUTH: Five people were killed and one sent to hospital in critical condition following a two-vehicle collision on Saturday night on Highway 101 near Falmouth.

RCMP, along with local volunteer fire departments and EHS responded at approximately 11:12 p.m. to the collision that occurred bewteen Hantsport and Falmouth in the eastbound lane of Hwy 101.

The investigation indicates that a Honda Civic and a Nissan Sentra were travelling in the eastbound lane on Highway 101, when they collided.

The driver and passenger from the Honda Civic, a 43-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman, both from Falmouth, were both pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver and one passenger from the Nissan Sentra, a 45-year-old woman from Oxford and a 58-year-old man from Nappan, were both pronounced deceased at the scene.

A 50-year-old male passenger from the Snetra, from Oxford, was transported to hospital by EHS and was later pronounced deceased.

A 29-year-old male passenger, from British Columbia, was transported by LifeFlight and remains in critical condition.

A collision reconstructionist attended the scene; the investigation remains ongoing.

Any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police or anyone who may have dashcam or surveillance footage that shows this incident is asked to contact the RCMP West Hants Detachment at 902-798-2207.

The eastbound lanes on Highway 101 remained closed for several hours.

It has since reopened.

Our thoughts are with the victims’ loved ones at this difficult time.

File #: 2025-5632421