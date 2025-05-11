FALL RIVER: The rainy weather may have made things soggy but there was still some who ventured out to take in the Touch-A-Truck Prom fundraiser for Lockview High.

The day saw a variety of trucks, excavators, fire trucks, boom trucks, and more otuside at the Fall River school, with family-fun activities indie during the event.

Inside the school there were a sucker pull, bean bag toss, face painting, just to name a few.

People also had a chance to get a photo with Miller the Lockview High mascot. A BBQ was also on site.

Here are some photos that we snapped when we stopped by near the end as we got there when we could after a busy morning.

(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

Miller. (Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

(Submitted photo)

(Healey photo)